Monalisa hot photos: The heartthrob of Bhojpuri cinemas Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known for setting the Internet on fire every now and then with her hot and sexy photos. Recently, the glam doll took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures of a lunch date. The diva seems to enjoy her Christmas time with her friend. The hottie is looking stunning dressed in a casual blue white one-piece. The actor has done more than 200 Bhojpuri films and continues to serve and entertain fans with her latest TV show–Nazar on Starplus in the main negative lead role. The daily soap is amongst the most trending serials, which has raised high on TRP Charts. The actor gained more popularity and recognition after appearing in Salman Khan’s show–Bigg Boss 10 where she was seen sharing good friendship bond with co-contestants Manu and Manveer. On the show itself, she got married to Bhojpuri actor–Vikrant Singh Rajput in 2017.

Monalisa is counted amongst the most followed actors of the industry. Her sexy looks, trending attires, hot photos often create a buzz on social media and has about 1.4 million followers on the image-sharing platform–Instagram. She has also worked in various TV shows like–Comedy Nights Bachao, Nach Baliye 8, Comedy Dangal and Nazar.

