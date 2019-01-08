Monalisa hot photos: Internet sensation Monalisa masters the talent of gaining attention on social media. The actor has been serving the industry since last 20 years and has flourished herself well in every field. Recently the diva uploaded her party pictures with Nazar team, having a lot of fun.

Monalisa hot photos: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas leaves no stone unturned to entertain her hands with her classy and sassy photos. The hardworking actor has a huge fan following of 1.5 million on Instagram and is counted amongst the allrounders of the industry who has featured in Hindi, Oriya, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu and Bhojpuri films. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. In the pictures, she is looking adorable enjoying herself to the fullest with her Nazar team celebrating her co-actor Harsh Rajput’s birthday.

She is wearing a black polka dot dress and is posing well with her team. Meanwhile her husband Vikrant Singh Rajput has also accompanied her wearing a casual T-shirt and jeans. The actor has been serving the industry since 1997 and has featured in more than 200 Bhojpuri films and has also proved herself to be the master of all the jacks. The sensation is best known for her curvaceous body, outstanding acting skills and never disappoints her fans in terms of entertainment. Her current show Nazar is going high on TRP rates produced by Gul Khan.

