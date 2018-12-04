Monalisa aka Antara Biswas who is currently enjoying the success of her ongoing show Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle to share the promo of upcoming maha episode. The lady in the powerpacked promo was seen dancing on the beats of Dola Re Dola in a hot pink saree.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas video: Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas who is popularly known as Monalisa is currently enjoying the success of her ongoing Star Plus show Nazar in which she is seen essaying the role of Dayan. Bagging the first position in the TRP list, Nazar is one of the most watched and loved daily soaps of Star Plus channel. Bhojpuri diva who made her Telly debut with Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss, has now become the favourite vamp of television industry.

Talking about her latest Instagram post, the stunning lady took to her official photo-sharing app to upload the upcoming episode of Nazar’s promo. Dancing on the beats of Dola Re Dola Re, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas simply set the internet on fire with her sexy dance moves in promo that was shares last night i.e. December 3. Well, we all know how amazing performer she is but her mesmerising expressions in the show, have simply become our favourite thing to watch. The lady not only in the Bhojpuri industry but now in the Indian telly world, is enjoying the praises and love from the audience.

If you missed to watch the maha episode of Nazar, take a look at the powerpacked promo of the episode which was shared by Monalisa on her Instagram handle:

