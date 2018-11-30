Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri cinema, Monalisa took to her official Instagram handle to share her wedding-ready pictures from the sets of Ek Dayan Ki Nazar that airs on Star Plus. The stunning diva of Bhojpuri industry, simply looked hot and sexy as she posed for pictures in a pink suit with matching bangles which was complimenting her outfit.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Monalisa is the epitme of beauty with sexy curves and sizzling looks. The stunning lady who is hot, bold and sexy, never offers an opportunity to disappoint her fans when it comes to sultry dance moves and gorgeous looks. The sensual lady of Bhojpuri industrym Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has won millions of hearts. The lady who is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus’s popular show Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle to share her uber-hot photo today i.e. November 30.

In the picture, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shared her breathtaking photo in ethnic wear. In pink suit with bangles, Monalisa looks wedding-ready in the post shared by Bhojpuri bombshell few heours ago. The gorgeous lady who chose to wear light makeup, wore beautiful golden colour earring that complimented her Indian look. Well, we all know how beautifully Monalisa treats her 1.4 million fan following when it comes to pictures. So, take a look at the stunning pictures shared by the favourite Dayan of telly world.

On work front, Antara Biswas who is popularly known as Monalisa, was last seen in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. The heart and soul of BHojpuri industry who has also participated in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss, set the internet on fire with her sexy moves in the movie which was an action-romance-drama. Helmed and bankrolled by Rajkumar R Pandey, the film is made under the banner of Saideep Films. The superhit Bhojpuri film which garnered good digits at the box office starred Pradeep Pandey, Surabhi Shukla, Rahul Dev, Arun Bakshi, Shubhi Sharma, Sanjay Pandey and KK Goswami.

