Monalisa hot sexy photos: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the best known personalities of regional industry. Monalisa is not only the Bhojpuri sensation but is also a famous bombshell on Internet. The lady who is currently seen as essaying the role of Mohana aka Dayan in Star Plus’s famous show Nazar, is enjoying the grand success of the ongoing show. With love and praises pouring in for her amazing performance as a witch, Biswas is also known for her sexy dance moves and sizzling photos.

The stunning lady who was last seen in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss, never misses a chance to surprise her fans when it comes to posting superhot and sexy pictures on social media. Recently, the Bhojpuri bombshell took to her official Instagram account to share her uber-hot photos from the sets of Nazar. In a white saree with pink blouse, she simply slayed her wild and innocent side look. With make up on the point and frizzy hair, Monalisa’s hotness is simply pouring out of the post. Giving a perfect treat to 1.4 million fans, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s latest upload which was posted on today i.e. December 24, has already garnered 8k followers.

On the work front, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas was last seen in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 starring Pradeep Pandey Chintu. The film was a sequel of Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se. Apart from movies, she is currently seen in Star Plus’s famous show Nazar which is also one of the top daily soaps at TRP list.

