Monalisa photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Antara Biswas who is currently seen as essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus's Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest airport look. Well, seems like the lady is up for a surprise for her huge fan following as she is travelling to Delhi today i.e. December 17.

Monalisa photos: Bhojpuri sensation is definitely one of the finest and versatile actor of Bhojpuri industry who is always up with a new character which turns out to be out of the box surprise for her fans. The lady who made her acting debut a decade ago, is currently enjoying the success of her ongoing show, Nazar in which she is seen as essaying the role of Dayan. Undoubtingly, the show that airs on Star Plus is doing good at the TRP list.

Besides that, we all know our Bhojpuri bombshell loves to update her huge fan following with personal and professional details. Whether, at the sets or off screen fun with Telly world people, she never misses to post sensual pictures or funny videos. Recently, the heart and soul of Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another series of hot photos which surprisingly is her airport look. The Monday treat was perfect for her 1.4 million fans who were waiting for a picture since her last post.

In a pink top and black jacket, Antara Biswas who is popularly known as Antara, chose to wear pink shoes and black jacket. Her frizzy hair and a perfect morning smile is what is making the photo look more beautiful. Seems like the lady is up for something new as she is travelling to Delhi from Mumbai. If you missed her latest post which was uploaded today i.e. December 17, here’s the sneak peek to it:

