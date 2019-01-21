Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is among the top faces of the industry who misses no chance of entertaining her fans with her hot and sexy upgrades. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and takes her style game to a different level with her trendy attires. Recently, the Bhojpuri sensations' throwback is setting the Internet on fire, have a look.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is amongst top leading actors of both Hindi and Bhojpuri industry. After excelling her skills well in her current show–Nazar in the role of Daayan, she has conquered the heart of many fans and regularly hits the favourites list with her professional and personal updates. The sensation has a huge fan following and never misses a chance of spreading her hotness on social media. Recently, the actor’s throwback picture is winning millions of hearts on social media. She is wearing a dark blue stylish dress with floral print over it. With pom-pom earring and soft curls, the hottie is setting the Internet on fire with her sensual expressions.

The hardworking actor has a grounded nature and is counted among the most pretty actors of the industry, Moreover, Monalisa is also famous for her hot dancing moves and her fans witnessed it very well while the diva appeared as a Bigg Boss contestant in its season 10. On the sets, of Bigg Boss only, Monalisa got married to her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput and post Bigg Boss appeared in Nach Baliye with Vikrant as her Jodi. The actor also featured in Comedy Dangal in the same year and post to it, she got a golden opportunity to portray the lead role in Nazar. The hardworking actor appeared in Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo 2 in the year 2018. Monalisa is among the top faces of the industry who entertains her fans every now and then with her on-screen and off-screen roles.

