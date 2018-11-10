Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri sensation has a surprise post for her fans! Well, the stunning lady who is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus's show Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful throwback photos. Take a look at the photos shared by her on her social media.

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas never misses a golden chance to make her fans go crazy with her sensual looks and sultry moves. The lady simply slays in whatever she wears like a boss lady. The stunning diva recently took to her Instagram account to share her gorgeous photos. The stunning Bhojpuri diva who is already won millions of heart by her amazing performances in Bhojpuri industry is currently seen essaying the role of Daayan in Star Plus’s famous show Ek Dayan Ki Nazar. Undoubtedly, Biswas has garnered praises for her role in the daily soap. Monalisa who is also known as the glam doll of the regional film fraternity has a weekend surprise for her fans.

Treating her 1.3 million fans with stunning photos on Instagram, Monalisa simply made Saturday worth celebrating. In series of post, the lady had a throwback picture in which she looks simply gorgeous with red lip colour on, while rest of her photos were taken on Diwali day. The lady looked beautiful as she posed for a picture with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The stunning lady who has worked in over 125 Bhojpuri films that include Hindi, Oriya, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil industry, it is a power pack of talent and we don’t need a reason to prove that.

Take a look at the beautiful Diwali photos she shared on her official Instagram handle for her fans:

