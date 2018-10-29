Monalisa photos: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, the Bhojpuri sensation who has won millions of heart with her phenomenal dance moves recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her morning selfie. The lady is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus's Dayan Ki Nazar.

Monalisa photos: Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas aka Monalisa never misses a chance to surprise her fans with her stunning photos. With hot and sexy photos and videos, Monalisa is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus show Dayan Ki Nazar. Well, Biswas took to her official Instagram handle to wish a very good morning to her 1.2 million followers on social media. Seems like the lady just woke up but wasn’t willing to leave her cosy bed as the Bhojpuri sensation posted her morning selfie from film city early morning today, October 29.

This is not the first time that the lady has given a morning treat to her fans, Monalisa makes sure her fans are well involved in whatever she does. From posting dance or scene videos from the sets of Dayan Ki Nazar to the selfies in stunning outfits, the beauty simply knows how to slay in whatever she wears. Known for her phenomenal dance moves, Antara Biswas popularly known as Monalisa has worked in over 125 Bhojpuri films. The former Bigg Boss 10 contestant, Monalisa recently celebrated Karva Chauth with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Before jumping to the Karva Chauth photos and videos uploaded by Monalisa, take a look at the morning selfie:

In pink Anarkali, Monalisa looked beautiful as she posed for a selfie with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Not just that, in her later post, Monalisa was seen bonding and practising all the Karva Chauth rituals with Nazar co-star Ritu Chaudhry Seth. In a video shared by Monalisa on her official Instagram handle, both the beauties are seen exchanging the Karva Chauth plate while reciting prayers. Take a look at the beautiful photos and videos shared by Monalisa.

