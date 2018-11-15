Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas took to her official Instagram handle to share her cute and adorable picture on Children's day. Surprising her 1.3 million followers, the Bhojpuri bombshell posted 2 cute photos yesterday i.e. November 14.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas who is currently seen playing the role of Dayan in Nazar is known as the Bhojpuri bombshell and a sensual dancer. The former Bigg Boss contestant who has 200 Bhojpuri films under her belt is also one of the most popular Bhojpuri YouTuber. From her sultry dance videos to her sexy moves and mesmerising expressions, the lady has garnered millions of likes and views on her videos on YouTube. Monalisa is now the social media queen as well and has over 1.3 million fan followers on the photo-sharing app, Instagram. The lady is often seen sharing the sexy, beautiful and steamy pictures on her official Instagram handle.

In the latest picture shared by the Bhojpuri hottie on social media, Antara Biswas looks cute and adorable as she shared her childhood photos in the Instagram post. Well, her sexy toned body and perfect curves are surely the reason why she has millions of heart beat pumping for her. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas not only rules the Bhojpuri film industry but is also now the social media queen. The lady who is currently enjoying being on Indian television as a vamp. has earlier worked in Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali film industry.

Take a look at the cute childhood photos of Monalisa that was shared by her yesterday i.e. November 14:

