Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri bombshell who is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus's famous show Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning birthday party photos with her husband and friend. With over 1.3 million likes on Instagram, her latest post has already garnered 28,752 likes.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri bombshell who is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus’s famous show Nazar, never mises beautiful opportunity to make her fans go gaga with those killer looks and of course sensual moves. Known for her sultry dances moves in Bhojpuri movies, Monalisa is loved and praised for her performances by a massive number of audience. The lady who never disappoints fans when it comes to acting, we all know how active Monalisa is on social media. The stunning diva makes sure she treats her fans with some good pictures and sensual videos.

The Bhojpuri sensation who has been a part of over 125 Bhojpuri films and have appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. Recently, the gorgeous diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her exciting birthday party photos. From her beloved hubby to newly married Prince Narula, Ruhanika Dhawan and other Star Plus celebs seems like Monalisa had great fun with her friends. Giving a mid-week surprise to her fans, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa simply looked stunning as she posed for a photo.

In navy blue dress and simple makeup, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas took the internet by storm. Treating her 1.3 million fans with the stunning looks, her birthday party pictures have already garnered over 28,752 likes on the latest post that was shared a few hours ago.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More