Monalisa aka Antara Biswas videos: Bhojpuri bombshell Antara Biswas aka Monalisa turned 36 yesterday i.e. November 21. Well, the lady who is currently essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus's famous show Nazar took to her official Instagram handle to share the first glimpse of her best birthday gift. Take a look at the mid-day week treat Monalisa gave to her fans on her birthday.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas videos: The new television Dayan, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is undoubtedly one of the most loved and adored star of Bhojpuri film fraternity. With millions of fans on social media to a good number of Bhojpuri Blockbuster, Monalisa Biswas never disappoints her fans when it comes to sensual dance moves and sizzling performances in the movie. Be it her first movie Jayate in 1997 or the most recent Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Biswas’s list of work and journey in the acting industry is simply mesmerising.

The gorgeous lady of Bhojpuri industry made her first appearance on Indian reality show titled Comedy Nights Bachao in 2016 along with Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee. Well, that was not it! The stunning lady participated in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss in 2016. Ever since that, Monalisa’s fan following has tripled the digits it was when she appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. The gorgeous lady who is simply fond of nature, is currently essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus’ famous show Nazar.

We all know, Monalisa is quite active on social media and never misses a golden opportunity to surprise her fans with her hot photos and videos. The stunning diva recently shared the first glimpse of her best birthday gift. Any guesses? Well, her best gift of birthday 2018 was the new teaser of Nazar’s upcoming episode in the which fans will see how Dayan fights with Chudail.

Take a look at the latest Nazar teaser shared by Monalisa aka Antara Biswas on her 36th birthday:

