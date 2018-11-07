Monalisa aka Antara Biswas videos: Bhojpuri sensation who is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus's show Nazar took to her official Instagram handle to surprise her fans with a stunning video. With 1.3 million followers on Instagram, the sultry video of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas definetly came as Dilwai surprise for the fans.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas videos: Bhojpuri sensation who is known for her amazing performances in Bhojpuri films like Devra Bada Satawela (2010), Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein(2013), Pocket Gangsters (2015), Sarkar Raj (2017) and the most recent Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 (2018) starring Pradeep Pandey, Rahul Dev, Arun Bakshi and Shubhi Sharma. The stunning lady who is often seen posting her beautiful and sizzling photos on Instagram recently took to her account to surprise her fans with a clip. The gorgeous lady definitely has a perfect Diwali surprise for fans.

Well, the gorgeous diva who is currently seen as essaying the role of Daayan in Star Plus’s famous show Ek Daayan Ki Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot dance video. In the sultry dance video, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is seen shaking a leg on one of the most the famous and superhit chartbuster 2018 Dilbar Dilbar. The sexy sensation from Kolkata is a packet of hotness and we don’t need to prove that. Look at those killer moves that can simply make her fans go crazy in just one go.

Biswas posted the video on her favourite song while rehearsing yesterday i.e. November 6. Well, we are not in shock that the post garnered over 62,616 likes in one go. With 1.3 million fan following on Instagram, we are sure the lady has already impressed a massive audience. Take a look at the sexy moves videos that she posted on her account:

