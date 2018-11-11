Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri sensation took to her official Instagram handle to surprise her fans with a beautiful photo in a pink dress. Antara who is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan also posted a beautiful photo with her colleague Niyati Fatnani.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri sensation never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her stunning photos. Be it in western outfit or Indian attire, she simply knows how to slay it like a boss lady in whatever she wears. The gorgeous lady from Kolkata has set the Bhojpuri film fraternity on fire with her stunning and sensual performances in movies. With her latkas and jhatkas in the cinema, she has so far worked in over 125 movies including Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films.

Well, the gorgeous diva who is currently seen playing the role of Dayan in Star Plus’s show Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle to share her sweet Saturday morning photo. In a pink slit thigh dress, the lady as always looked like a stunner. Messy hair, black nail paint and a beautiful smile, Monalisa simply made the morning more special for her fans. With 1.3 million followers on Instagram, Antara Biswas’s morning post garnered over 58,662 likes within hours.

Well, that’s not it! The stunning diva also posted a beautiful photo in her Dayan avatar with her colleague from the sets of Nazar. In a bottle-green suit and golden coloured dropping earring, Monalisa looked beautiful as she posed for a photo with Niyati Fatnani who is seen essaying the role of Daivik in the show. The beauty was happy to shoot with the cute Bacchi for a scene.

