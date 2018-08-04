Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas, who is popularly known as Monalisa, has once again set the Internet on fire with the latest photo that she has shared on her Instagram account on Saturday. Dressed in a sexy black suit, Monalisa looks like a gorgeous beauty in black as she poses for the camera. Complementing her beautiful style statement is the silver jewellery which is wearing along with a beautiful black bindi. Also, we loved her rings she wore along with the beautiful attire.

Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas, who is popularly known as Monalisa, has once again set the Internet on fire with the latest photo that she has shared on her Instagram account on Saturday. Dressed in a sexy black suit, Monalisa looks like a gorgeous beauty in black as she poses for the camera. Complementing her beautiful style statement is the silver jewellery which is wearing along with a beautiful black bindi. Also, we loved her rings she wore along with the beautiful attire.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently riding on the success of her latest television supernatural series Dayan Ki Nazar which airs on Star Plus. The show has received good reviews from fans. Monalisa is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses and has featured in over 200 Bhojpuri films.

Nazar 👀 A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Aug 3, 2018 at 11:04am PDT

She has also featured in many Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films as well and became a household name after participating in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

She grabbed all headlines when she tied the knot with her longtime beau Vikrant inside the Bigg Boss house on national television. Monalisa keeps sharing her beautiful and sexy photos on her Instagram account and has a huge fan following on social media. She has become a social media sensation and her photos and dance videos go viral on the Internet in no time.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a terrific dancer and her videos on YouTube garner millions of likes in no time. Monalisa’s new show Dayan Ki Nazar has been received well by the critics as well.

She is a very fine actress, a terrific dancer and a good entertainer. She is one of the most bankable Bhojpuri actresses.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More