Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is all set to rock your world, see photos: Bhojpuri diva and television actor Monalisa is known for making headlines with her exceptional looks. The diva boasts off over 1.6 million followers on Instagram and with every post, the love of fans for Monalisa, mounts.

Bhojpuri diva and television actor Monalisa is known for making headlines with her exceptional looks. The Nazar actor barely leaves a chance to surprise her fans with her outstanding looks. The diva boasts off over 1.6 million followers on Instagram and with every post, the love of fans for Monalisa, mounts. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas was born in Kolkata and it was the Bengali cinema from where teh actors commenced her career. Now teh diva has found her niche and is all set to rock her hometown.

A few minutes ago, the actor posted this glamorous picture on her Instagram handle and it has sent her fans into a frenzy. In just a few minutes, the pictures have garnered over 9k likes and her fans just can’t stop pouring in compliments in the comment section. In the pictures, the Bhojpuri bombshell is donning an emerald-black ensemble making her look damn hot. The beauty has chosen to keep her tresses open as waves and one just can’t take their eyes off this beautiful diva.

Here’s take a look at Monalisa’s latest share to Instagram:

Apart from this, there are a number of pictures posted by the actor on her Instagram handle that proves that she is indeed one of the boldest actors in the town. Here is an assortment of some of Monalisa’s best pictures available on Instagram, take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More