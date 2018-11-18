Monalisa photos: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, the Bhojpuri queen has uploaded another photo on Instagram and it's too hot to handle. The Bhojpuri sensation is currently playing the role of a Dayan in Star Plus show Nazar. She was also the part of Bigg Boss season 11.

Monalisa photos: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, the Bhojpuri queen and one of the most promising actors in the Bhojpuri industry has once again treated her fans with her latest Instagram photo and it’s too hot to handle. The Bhojpuri sensation whose every social media post goes viral on social media within moments they are uploaded on respective social media handles. In the latest photo, Monalisa is glowing in dark red swimsuit looking absolutely stunning. In just 5 hours of being uploaded on Instagram, Monalisa’s post has been liked by close to 50,000 people while the numbers are only set to rise.

Monalisa is currently ruling her fans hearts with her latest daily soap which aires on Star Plus. The Bhojpuri star is playing the role of a Dayan in Star Plus show Nazar. Her show also tops the popularity charts. Monalisa from time to time keeps updating her fans with her latest teasers and insights from her on-set, off-set photos and videos, maintaining her popularity across social media platforms.

Monalisa is one of the topmost Bhojpuri actress and superb entertainer whose videos on video-sharing site YouTube are an instant hit and garner millions of views. There has not been a single video or photo of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas which had not gone viral on social media.

Some of her video songs have crossed millions of views on YouTube and on other platforms while some are on verge of touching a million views. An avid social media user, Monalisa never misses a chance to treat her fans.

