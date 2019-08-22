Monalisa aka Antara Biswas latest news: Bhojpuri sensation best known for her songs and dance videos recently shared a series of photos in bikinis, and oh boy the diva is a sight for sore eyes! Check out her hot photos here:

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is popularly known by her stage name Monalisa is a one of the most sought after actresses of the Bhojpuri industry who has made a name for herself with her sexy songs nad movies.

The diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas started her acting career back in 1997 with Jayate and since then she has worked in more than a hundred multilingual films. Be it Odia, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali or Hindi, Monalisa has worked in all.

On the work front, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently working in the Star Plus supernatural drama show Nazar. The show is based on a dayan Mohaana played by Monalisa who is an antagonist. She keeps on updating her fans with the behind the scenes moments from the sets on Instagram handle. Apart from that, the social media sensation has also contested in Bigg Boss and even was one of the few finalists.

Check out Antara Biswas aka Monalisa bikini photos here:

Hamam fi Amsterdam, Wrong Number, Tauba Tauba, Adhikar, Ab Bas, Jalwa fun in love, Blackmail, bunty Aur Babli, Love Guru, Nagaram, Vathiyar, money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Khoobsurat – The Beauty, bablu, Kadhalukku Maranamillai, En Peyar Kumarasamy, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kasie Kati, Lagal Sanheiya Ke Dor, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare and many more movies.

