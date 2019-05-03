Monalisa aka Antara Biswas leaves fans speechless as she shares photo in pink saree: The gorgeous diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has taken the internet by storm with her recent Instagram picture. The actor can be seen wearing Indian attire and is looking absolutely alluring. The diva also shared Instagram stories from the set of Nazar.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas leaves fans speechless as she shares photo in pink saree: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is best known for stealing the limelight with her hot and sultry photos. The actor is quite famous for her hot and sexy pictures which she keeps posting on Instagram. The actor is well-known how she sets the Internet on fire with her glamorous pictures. Recently, the Nazar actor posted a glimpse of her from the sets of her show. In the photo, the actor was seen donning a backless pink saree with minimal jewellery and makeup. Unarguably, Monalisa looks adorable and sexy in both Indian and western attire. Monalisa always takes the beauty quotient to the next level with her saucy pictures.

The actor knows very well how to carry herself in both attire. She is indeed killing the internet with her recent adorable picture. It has been 2 hours since the actor shared her picture in Indian attire and in no time the picture has garnered 23 thousand likes while the comment section has been flooded with the love and cute message of her fans.

Take a look at her pictures in Indian attire:

The Bhojpuri diva Monalisa is an internet sensation and has around 1.8 million followers on her Instagram account. The diva is always up for hogging the headlines with her astonishing Instagram pictures. The diva always spellbound fans with her looks. Apart from the picture, the diva also shares a few Instagram stories. The diva shared stories with a caption of celebrating 200 episodes on Nazar set. In one of her stories, the actor can be seen dancing on her hook steps. She made everyone speechless with her dance and cute smile.

The actor has appeared in more than 125 Bhojpuri films. Apart from Bhojpuri films, she also featured in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu films. The diva currently plays the negative role of Mohana in Nazar. The show airs on Star Plus at 11:00 pm.

The diva is one of the prominent and talented actors of the industry. Monalisa rose to fame with Bigg Boss Season 10, which was hosted by Bhaaijan aka Salman Khan. In the show, the actor saw lots of ups and down, but in the end, she won the hearts of million people.

