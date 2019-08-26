Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photo: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka antra Biswas ablaze the internet by sharing her hot photo in a black satin gown in which she looks smoking hot, till now the photo got more than 56000 likes and hundreds of love comments by her fans.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photo: Bhojpuri megastar Monalisa aka antra Biswas is one and only actress who can turn heads with her unique fashion style and curvaceous body, neither her film decision nor her fashion choices goes wrong, perhaps in every aspect, the diva has it all.

Mona, as we all know, slays in very thing she dons and when it comes to fashion she takes it seriously, recently the diva shared a photo of her’s wearing a long satin gown and let her hair loose, mona completed her look with bright yellow danglers, the overall dress up looks good, as it can only be expected by Mona, the true fashionista.

Also Read: Sari, Not Sorry! Janhvi Kapoor pulls off an oops moment, trolled for holding a book upside down

Till now the photo got more than 56000 likes and thousands of lovable comments by her fans. A fan wrote sexy legs, while another got inspired by her toned legs and wrote: Wao I too need those tone legs. No doubt, the hottie is one and the only actress who got love from over the nation, the diva has a massive fan following of 2.2 million on Instagram.

Check the post here:

On the professional front, the diva has worked in more than 200 films with that she has been calculated as one of the top actresses of Bhojpuri world. Not just that she an ace dancer too and some of the songs like Meri Ye Jawani, Khali Batia Se Kaam Nhi Chaliae, Cholia Mein Rasmalai, Kayese Kalaiya Thamai Piya, Kewadiya Ke PaLA Satake, Lehariya Luta A Raja, Diya Gul Kara, Jawani Rasila Bhail, Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal, and Hili Palang Ke Playi, are a big hit and garnered more than 20 million views, no doubt she knows her way and with her passion and hard work sky is the only limit for her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App