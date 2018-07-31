Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who has featured in more than 200 Bhojpuri films, has taken the Internet by storm after the Bhojpuri diva posted a photo on her Instagram account on Tuesday. Dressed in a body-hugging floral print gown, Monalisa looks like a vision in white as she poses for the camera. Her sultry photo has been breaking the Internet ever since it started surfacing on social media.

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who has featured in more than 200 Bhojpuri films, has taken the Internet by storm after the Bhojpuri diva posted a photo on her Instagram account on Tuesday. Dressed in a body-hugging floral print gown, Monalisa looks like a vision in white as she poses for the camera. Her sultry photo has been breaking the Internet ever since it started surfacing on social media. Monalisa became a household name after the latter participated in the 11th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Monalisa won millions of hearts with her stint on the show and was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 11. Monalisa, who is also known as Antara Biswas, is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses. She will also be seen in television series Dayan Ki Nazar which has started airing on Star Plus.

The promos of Dayan Ki Nazar are already being loved by fans and they are eagerly waiting to see Monalisa on the small screen. Her latest photo in the white dress is being loved by fans and has taken social media by storm.

Antara Biswas aka Monalisa also stole millions of hearts and has driven fans crazy with her sexy avatar of Jhuma Boudi in the second season of Dupur Thakurpo which is a super-hit Bengali series. Monalisa is not only the Bhojpuri queen but has also become a social media sensation all thanks to the sultry and sexy photos and videos she keeps sharing on her social media account.

She has worked with all the Bhojpuri superstars and is one of the most bankable Bhojpuri actresses. Her photos go viral on social media in no time and she is one of the most searched Bhojpuri actresses on Google.

