One of the sexiest dancers and actress in the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been setting social media on fire with her hot and sultry photos which she keeps sharing on Instagram.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is best known for her amazing work in Bhojpuri films, has been setting the Internet on fire with her sexy and sultry photos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account. The diva, who is currently seen in daily soap Nazar, posted a sexy photo on her Instagram account.

In the photo, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas dressed in a sexy blue dress and is sitting on a bean bag. Her smile in the photo is priceless and her pose is too hot to handle! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently seen in Star Plus’s daily show Nazar, has become one of the most popular television actresses and her show has been topping the TRP charts for the past several years.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most known faces in the Bhojpuri film industry and has starred in more than 200 Bhojpuri films and item numbers. She has given Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Devra Bada Satawela, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se , among several others.

Apart from the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also known for her work in the Marathi, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali television and film industries.

She played the role of Jhuma Boudi in Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo 2 and her performance was highly appreciated by one and all.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas gained immense popularity after she participated in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hotsed by Salman Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More