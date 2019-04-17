Bhojpuri star and Nazar actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been setting the Internet on fire with her sexy and hot photos. Her latest pictures in which she is seen dressed in a sexy pink suit have been turning up the heat on social media!

One of the most astonishing actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Antara Biswas, who is popularly known as Monalisa which is her stage name, is not only a very fine actress and a dancer but also a social media sensation. The Bhojpuri beauty, who has worked in over 200 Bhojpuri films till now and has a crazy fan base on social media, has been gearing up her fashion game and her Instagram pictures and videos are proof! In the latest photos shared by the Bhojpuri dancing sensation on her official Instagram account, the Instagram queen looks sizzling in a sexy pink suit.

Also, we see Antara Biswas aka Monalisa flaunting her sexy curves as she strikes some sexy poses in all her photos! In one of the photos, we see Antara Biswas aka Monalisa flaunting her sexy back and the picture is too hot to handle! Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is one of the most sensational actresses in Bhojpuri cinema and has worked with all the top stars from the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Ravi Kishan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pravesh Lal Yadav, among several others.

She is currently seen in Star Plus’s hit show Nazar where she is playing the role of a vamp. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is being highly aknowledged for her breathtaking performance in Nazar and is one of the most promising telly actor as well.

She is also a former Bigg Boss contestant and gained immense popularity after participating in the controversial reality show in the 10th season. She has a massive fan base on social media and across the country and has also worked in Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi films.

She has more than a million followers on Instagram and her photos and videos set social media on fire!

