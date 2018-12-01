Bhojpuri diva Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has once again taken the Instagram by storm and for that credit her new post. It has been a few hours and her post has become the talk of the town. Currently, the diva is playing a witch in Star Plus' supernatural series Nazar and the show has been topping the TRP charts.

Donning a sea-green saree paired with a pink blouse, Monalisa is looking just gorgeous. Also, the diva has shared the monochrome version of the picture too and believe us it is worth giving a look at. The diva has accessorised the look with the perfect golden jewellery. Coming to the comment section of the post, there are only compliments and best wishes for the actor. Before we say much, take a look at the post:

Isn’t she looking just beautiful? Well, the diva loves to keep her fans updated about her personal and professional life as she keeps sharing her candids from the sets of Nazar and post from her latest photoshoots. Also, it is not the only picture that has turned millions into her fans, but her profile is full of such pictures. Here we have compiled some of best pictures that are worth taking a look:

