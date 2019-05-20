Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Niyati Fatnani sexy photos: Nazar actresses recently shared a series of photos on their Instagram handle all dressed in aqua blue dresses and oh boy!they are a sight to behold! Twinning in blue ethnic attires, the picture has crossed 50k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for their beauty.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Niyati Fatnani sexy photos: Bhojpuri diva Antara Biswas popularly known by her stage name Mona Lisa has taken the internet by storm with her latest pictures. In the picture, she is posing along with Nazar costar Niyati Fatnani and the duo are twinning in aqua blue dresses. They have complemented their look with kohled eyes, glossy pink lipstick, and jewelry.

Getting back to Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas started her career back in 1997 with Bollywood movie Jayate and Hamam Fi Amsterdam, the movie became one of the highest grossing moves of the year and since then Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has never looked back. The diva became an internet sensation with more than 1 million followers on Instagram and keeps on updating her fans with her day to day activities.

Till now the Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has featured in more than 125 Bhojpuri films, 6 television shows among which she has also been a part of Bigg Boss 10 and bagged 6th position. On the work front, currently, the Bhojpuri diva is shooting for her star plus show Nazar where she plays the role of a Mohanna the Dayan.

Well if you haven’t seen her photos yet, take a look here:

Well, aren’t they a sight for sore eyes? I bet they are! Monalisa has worked in many multilingual movies such as odiya, hindi, english, tamil, telugu and Kannada. Some of her movies are Kadhalukku Maranamillai, En Peyar Kumarasamy, Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Hum Hai Khalnayak, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kasie Kati, Lagal Sanheiya Ke Dor, and many other movies.

