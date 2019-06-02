Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Niyati Fatnani sexy video: Dance video of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Niyati Fatnani from Nazar has gone viral all over the internet. The duo in the video is dancing their heart out to Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer song Aithey Aa from Bharat. Take a look.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Niyati Fatnani sexy video: TRP ruling show Nazar, which stars Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas as Mohana Rathod, Harsh Rajput as Ansh Rathod, Niyati Fatnani and Sonyaa Ayodhya as Piya Sharma and Ruby Rathod respectively recently completed it’s first 200 episodes.

Well as the Divas continue to slay in their supernatural show, Monalisa shared a BTS video where she and Niyati Fatnani were dancing to the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Bharat Song Aithey Aa in ethnic outfits. The video has crossed 337k views and the comments section is brimming with compliments for their adorable dance video!

Bhojpuri Sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas recently shared a series of pictures about an hour back dressed in a pink saree with costar Niyati, donning a beautiful yellow ensemble. The post has already crossed hundreds of likes and the count seems unstoppable! Take a look at their viral dance video and photos here:

On the work front, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas started her career back in 1997 with Jayate and rose to fame with her multilingual movies in Odiya, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Currently, she has no movies lined up except for her supernatural show Nazar. Some of her movies which made her the internet sensation she is now are- Khubsurat Naukrani, Chhamia Bhelwal, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, Rangbaz Daroga, Saiyan Toofani, Kasam Wardi Ke, Jai Shree Ram among various others.

Whereas Niyati Fatnani started her acting career three years back with television show D4- Get Up and Dance in 2016 but got her major breakthrough with Sony Tv show Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey in 2017 as Arundhati “Aru” Katara.

