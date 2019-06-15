Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Pawan Singh’s popular song titled Jag Hai Pa Jata has crossed 27 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. Their steamy chemistry in the video will set your screens on fire and the song has gone viral on the Internet! Watch the video here!

The song Jag Hai Pa Jata is from popular Bhojpuri movie Ziddi Aashiq and has been sung by Kalpana and Pawan Singh. The lyrics of the songs have been given by Vinay Bihari and the music has been given him as well. Monalisa is looking stunning in a sexy white saree in the video!

Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh have starred in a number of Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Sarkar Raj, Gadar, Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangele, Kare La Kamal Dharti Ke Lal, Jiddi Ashiq, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Me, Banaraswali, among many others.

Their sexy and sizzling on-screen chemistry is loved by their fans. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry who has starred in more than 200 Bhojpuri films and item songs.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi movies as well. She is best known for her work in Bhojpuri movies like Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, Tulsi Bin Suna Anganwa, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, among several others.

