Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photo: One of the sexiest, hottest, stunning and sizzling actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas leaves no stone unturned to woo her fans with her sexy and sizzling photos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account.

A sexy and hot photo which the Bhojpuri diva shared on her Instagram account has been breaking the Internet! In the photo, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas dressed in a sexy white crop top and hot red shorts. Her sexy curves and sizzling toned legs are too hot to handle and the photo has been breaking the Internet!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen in Star Plus’s supernatural daily soap Nazar which has been topping the TRP charts for the past one year. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most sensational Bhojpuri actresses and is also a social media sensation with a massive fan base on photo-sharing app Instagram.

She has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri movie industry and has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Hindi film industry. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who shot to fame after she participated in the controversial reality show in the 10th season and also got married on national television.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known for working in movies like Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Tulsi Bin Suna Anganwa, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Saiyan Bhailan Pardesiyaa, Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kasie Kati , among many others. She has 2 million followers on Instagram and her photos and videos take the Internet by storm!

