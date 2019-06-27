Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photo: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has once again taken over the Internet with her sexy photo in which she is seen dressed in a grey ganji with blue denim shorts.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photo: One of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photo has stormed the Internet with her latest Instagram photo in which she is dressed in a grey ganji with blue denim shorts and is sitting on a couch. Her million dollar smile is to die for!

Her deep-neck top, the sexy and toned legs and the killer pose will set the screens on fire! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry and has a massive fan base across the country and especially in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

She is one of the most sensational actresses in the industry and has starred in more than 200 Bhojpuri movies such as Dulhan Chali Pakistan se 2, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, among many others.

She has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi movies and is also a former Bigg Boss contestant. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a popular name after participating in the 10th season of the controversial reality show which is hosted by Salman Khan.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen in Star Plus’s supernatural show Nazar in which she is playing the role of a vamp named Mohana. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a phenomenal dancer and her dance videos garner millions of views on YouTube.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App