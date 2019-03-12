Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actors who enjoys a massive fan following on social media too. The Bengali beauty keeps on topping headlines for her splendid performances and stunning photos. Once again, she is melting hearts with her latest Instagram post, take a look!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actors who keeps on hogging headlines for her sexy looks. With an envious figure, the diva slays any and every outfit like a pro. Emerging as a social media queen, Monalisa enjoys a massive number of fan following on Instagram. She keeps on sharing photos and videos of her to impress fans every now and then. The lady is an all-time stunner who can rock any outfit with ultimate grace.

This time too, the actor took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her in a gorgeous yellow saree. Monalisa can be seen donning a yellow saree and posing for the camera. Styled beautifully, Monalisa looks classy in her latest Instagram post. She recently posted a few more photos in saree, looking elegant as ever. Take a look!

Monalisa is one of the most renowned Bhojpuri actors who has featured in many super hit movies including Saiyan Bhailan Pardesiyaa, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare. Shot to fame from her appearance in Bigg Boss 10th season, Monalisa is currently winning hearts with her acting in Star Plus’s show Nazar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More