Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Antara Biswas popularly known as Monalisa has once again taken social media by storm with her hot photos. dressed in a yellow dress, Monalisa looks pretty as ever. See photos.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri diva looks like a ray of sunshine in yellow!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: From her sexy dance moves to featuring in Star Plus TRP leading show Nazar, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is a star and she knows it! recently, Monalisa took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos from her latest photoshoot and oh boy! she looks like a sunflower in all yellow attire.

Dressed in a knee-high yellow a-line dress, Monalisa has complemented her attire with kohled eyes, straight hair, and pink lipstick. Posing amid greenery, she has captioned her photo as- Grateful Heart Is A Magnet For Miracles ❤️💖💕….. #feelingmyself. The photo has already crossed thousands of likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments from her fans who are calling her a ray of sunshine among others.

Antara Biswas has worked in more than 125 films among which she has starred in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali but bagged fame with Bhojpuri movies. Apart from films, she has also worked in web series, tv shows and even contested in Salman Khan controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Take a look at her photos here:

Hamam fi Amsterdam , Jai Sriram, Adhikar, Ek Hi Bhool, Jalwa: Fun in Love, To the London Calling, Khoobsurat – The Beauty, Meri Life Mein Uski Wife, Khubsurat Naukrani, Tu Jaan Hau Hamaar, Dabangg Mora Balma, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Desh Pardesh, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Chhamia Bhelwali, among others.

Take a look at her videos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App