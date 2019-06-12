Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri dancing sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has set the Internet on fire with her sexy photos which she has shared on Instagram.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and her latest photo which she shared on Instagram has taken social media by storm! In the photo, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas dressed in a sexy black casual tee with white shorts with blue polka dots.

Her sexy pose in the photo flaunting her tempting back is killer! Her long hair and the smoky eye makeup is to die for and the photo has been breaking the Internet. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen in Star Plus’s supernatural television show Nazar which has been topping the TRP charts. She is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who became a popular name after participating in the controversial reality show.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has more than 2 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has starred in movies like Tulsi Bin Suna Anganwa, Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, The Great Hero Hiralal, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Bhaiya Hamar Dayavan, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Jai Shree Ram , Sarkar Raj, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Shrimaan Driver Babu, Tu Babua Hamaar, Bhole Shankar, among many others.

She is one of the most popular and the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry as she has starred in over 200 Bhojpuri movies and item numbers. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri movie industry as well.

