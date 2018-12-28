Almost an hour ago, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas posted a series of pictures via her official Instagram account and it has been wreaking havoc on the Internet. The pictures are close-ups of the beauty and she is looking jaw-droppingly gorgeous. The pictures have already garnered over thousands of hearts and her followers just can't stop gushing over her alluring pictures.

The Bhojpuri diva has featured in more than 200 Bhojpuri films

Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently finding her niche on the Indian television and one has to admit that she is going exceptionally great. She is portraying an antagonist on the show and she has nailed it. The diva has proved that why she is considered as one of the most bankable actors in the Bhojpuri cinema. Besides this, her mounting popularity on Instagram is evident of the fact that her fans love her too. The diva boasts of over 1.4 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform and it should be her uber hot photos that should be credited for the love that her fans keep pouring in.

Almost an hour ago, the diva posted a series of pictures via her official Instagram account and it has been wreaking havoc on the Internet. The pictures are close-ups of the beauty and she is looking jaw-droppingly gorgeous. The pictures have already garnered over thousands of hearts and her followers just can’t stop gushing over her alluring pictures. Here’s take a look:

The actor barely misses a chance to share her exceptionally beautiful pictures with her fans on Instagram. Here we have compiled some of her best pictures that have been making heads turns on several social media platforms. Take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More