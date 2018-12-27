Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has once taken it to Instagram and put out a photo with another television actress Sreejita De which is going viral on social media. Taking a selfie shot while shopping, Monalisa also shared a compliment for Sreejita and wrote on a shopping spree with the bong beauty.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri heartthrob Monalisa aka Antara Biswas latest photo on Instagram is going viral on social media. The Bhojpuri sensation has taken once again it to Instagram and shared a little insight from her life. Monalisa who is currently playing the lead in Star Plus daily soap Nazar, posted a photo of hers along with television actress Sreejita De while shopping in some part of the world. Monalisa in a cute photo which she posted on Instagram in a compliment to Sreejita De wrote shopping spree with this bong beauty. She also informed her fans that they went shopping between the shoot.

Monalisa rose to fame during her stint in Bigg Boss season 11 when her popularity hit the top charts following which she became a household name. The Bhojpuri queen witnessed a huge rise in her popularity as she was one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss season 11 who created a lot of controversies and also one of the contenders for the title.

Monalisa is currently playing the lead in Nazar in which she is portraying the role of a witch (dayan). Just like Bigg Boss, Nazar has too added to her popularity as the actress success graph is on a rising spree.

Take a look at other Monalisa Instagram viral posts:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More