Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently playing an antagonist in the television soap opera Nazar, which has been topping the TRP charts since its first day on-air. Before making it to being Indian telly queen, the beauty was considered as one of the most bankable actors in Bhojpuri cinema. She has acted in some of the blockbuster films in Bhojpuri cinema but it was Bigg Boss that made her a notable personality in Indian cinema. With all this, Monalisa is among the few television actresses on Instagram who have a mounting fan following online.

The diva barely misses a chance to share photos and videos from her day to day life with fans and her followers seems to just love the fact about her. Now, the diva has posted a new picture via her Instagram profile and it is setting the Internet on fire. The diva is posing with her Nazar actor Sreejita looking all gorgeous together. Coming to Monalisa, the diva is wearing a classy chequered black jump-suit making her look jaw-droppingly beautiful. Take a look at the picture:

The actor has her Instagram profile jampacked with her sassy and beautiful pictures, that are just too hot to miss. Here’s an assortment of some of her best clicks so far. Take a look:

