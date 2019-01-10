Bhojpuri queen and Indian telly actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is once again making headlines with her latest sizzling avatar. A few minutes ago, the beauty took to her Instagram handle to post this new picture that proves that Monalisa is undoubtedly one of the hottest actors in Bhojpuri film industry and now on television too.

The diva is donning this shimmery dress that is looking perfect on her. The diva has chosen to keep her tresses open in waves as she posing perfectly to the camera. Her shades are also complimenting her entire look. The picture has already garnered over a thousand likes while the comment section is bombarded with compliments for the diva. Here’s take a look at the picture:

Isn’t she looking gorgeous? Well, Monalisa knows how to keep her followers happy and that’s why she never misses any chance to post her pictures and videos on the photo and video sharing platform. Here we have compiled some of her bests posts available on Instagram that have been driving her fans crazy.

