Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri diva Monalisa recently took to her Instagram profile to share photos of her dressed in a sexy blue-green saree. Take a look at Nazar actress pictures inside!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa who predominantly works in the Bhojpuri industry recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of photos from her recent photoshoot. Dressed in a blue-green saree and backless blouse, Monalisa is surely a sight for sore eyes!

The ever so gorgeous Monalisa aka Antara Biswas started her acting career back in 1997 with Jayate and since then she has never looked back. From featuring in multilingual films such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Odiya, Bhojpuri to marrying long term boyfriend on the sets of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Antara Biswas has surely achieved a lot of fame in a span of a few years. Talking about her recent post-Monalisa has paired off her look with black bindi, nude lipstick, kohled eyes, mascara rimmed eyes, and her beautiful smile. The post has crossed 8k likes in just 15 minutes and the count seems unstoppable!

See photos:

On the work front, Monalisa Aka Antara Biswas has no movies lined up but is currently shooting for her supernatural Star Plus show Nazar. In the eshow, Antara Biswas plays the role of Mohanna the Dayan and takes on different characters from time to time. Recently, Monalisa shared a series of photos in orange attire as a nurse.

Take a look at some of her videos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App