Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry Antara Biswas popularly known by her stage name Monalisa has once again taken social media by storm with her latest clicks. Posted an hour back, Monalisa is all smiles as she poses on the sets of Indian comedy show Khatra Khatra Khatra in a stunning yellow blazer and knee-length body-hugging black dress. Complementing her attire with a braided high pony, glossy lipstick, kohled eyes and stilettoes, Monalisa is a sight to behold!

In the series of photos posted by the Nazar actor, Monalisa aka Anatra Biswas has posed in numerous positions from standing on the sets to a closeup picture of her showing off her hair and makeup. The post has already crossed 100k likes and the comments section is brimming with praises and compliments for her ethereal beauty. The Bhojpuri actor started her career back in 1997 in Jayate but didn’t bag breakthrough until the later years.

She has worked in more than 135 films among which many were Odiya, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bhojpuri, and so many more multilingual movies. But what made her the social media sensation she is now is the Bhojpuri industry. From starring in Salman Khan controversial sow Bigg Boss to now working in supernatural Star Plus show Nazar, Monalisa has achieved a lot.

Some of her Bhojpuri movies are- Lagal Sanheiya Ke Dor, Sindur Daan, Ek Aur Kurukushetra, Gumrah, Nainihal, Bhojpriya Don, Jeevan yudhh, Saiyan Bhailan Pardesiyaa, Jodi No 1, Saat Saheliya, Pratigya, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyaar Me, Mafia, Jaan Lebu Ka o, Tu Babua Hamaar, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Hum Bahubali, Dulha Albela, and many more.

