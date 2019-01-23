Monalisa aka Antara Biswas video: Monalisa is counted amongst the painstaking actors of the industry, Rather, it be Bhojpuri films or Hindi Television series, the actor leaves no chance of leaving her fans awestruck. Recently, Monalisa shared a video of her training sessions of aerial acts on Instagram, Have a look at the video

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shares her practice sessions of aerial acts from the sets of Nazar

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is among the most hardworking actors of the industry. Monalisa has always fulfilled the expectations of her fans and has always excelled well in every role given to her on-screen. Her talent has no boundary and her magic has spelt not only in the Bhojpuri industry but has now flourishing well in Hindi television series as well. The Internet sensation recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her training sessions from the sets of Nazar. The hardworking actor has shared two videos, wherein she is trying her aerial acts keeping in support of the harness. Her rigorous training sessions and her hardworking nature is the best thing about the actor.

It is not the first time that the diva has shared her magical experience on social media, she masters this talent and never misses a chance of fulfilling her fans expectations. After featuring in more than 130 Bhojpuri films, the hottie is currently winning millions of hearts with her performance in the Hindi show–Nazar with costars Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput in the role of Daayan.

A few days back, the actor was enjoying her vacation time with her husband Vikrant Singh in Sri lanka to celebrate her marriage anniversary. The sensation has about 1.5 million followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram which proves the diva to be the fans favourite. Monalisa is also known for her dancing styles and has always spread her hotness magic in the industry.

