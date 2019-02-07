Monalisa aka Antara Biswas leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with her hot and sexy photos on the Internet. The actor is also winning millions of heart with her lead role in the show Nazar. The Internet sensation is among the top rated actors and has recently uploaded her post-workout pictures, have a look.

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa is best known for spreading her hotness on social media. The Internet sensation has a massive fan base and keeps entertaining them with her overloaded hotness. Recently the bombshell uploaded her post-workout pictures in which she is looking sizzling in her gym avatar. With slim fit lower and sports look, the actor simply kills the Internet with her looks. Monalisa is currently conquering many hearts with her stupendous acting skills, by depicting the role of a Daayan in the Hindi show Nazar.

The allrounder has till now featured in more than 125 films and has appeared in number of films like Bengali, Tamil, Hindi, Oriya, Kannada and Telugu films and has also participated in a famous Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss as a contestant. Monalisa also got married with her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput on the sets of Bigg Boss and was recently snapped celebrating her first marriage anniversary. The hottie has about 1.6 million followers on Instagram which proves the actor to be her fans favourite. It is not the first time when the actor has astonished her fans, she masters in this talent and keeps sparkling her talent on-screen.

Some of her hit Bhojpuri films are Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati, Lagal Sanheiya Ke Dor, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan , Jai Shree Ram and many more.

