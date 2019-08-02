Monalisa aka Antara Biswas red monokini photo: Bhojpuri dancing sensation and popular television actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been breaking the Internet with her Instagram photo!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas red monokini photo: Popular Bhojpuri actress and television queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s photo in a red sexy monokini has been breaking the Internet! In the photo, we see the Bhojpuri sex bomb looking stunning and sexy as she flaunts her curves in a sexy red monokini!

We see her chilling by the poolside in the picture which has gone viral on social media and has been breaking the Internet! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the sexiest and the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry who is known for working in more than 200 Bhojpuri movies.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also starred in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies as well such as Tauba Tauba, Ab Bas!, Jackpot, Jai Sriram, Bobby: Love and Lust, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, To the London Calling, Hamilton Palace, Badla Hindustani Ka, among many others.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen in Star Plus’s supernatural show Nazar which recently completed one year and has been topping the TRP charts for the past one year. Monalisa is also a former Bigg Boss contestant.

The diva participated in the 10th season of the controversial reality show and became an overnight sensation after she got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput on national television during her stay in the show.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has starred in more than 200 Bhojpuri movies and songs such as Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kasie Kati, Bhole Shankar , Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Tu Jaan Hau Hamaar, Tulsi Bin Suna Anganwa, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, among many others. She is an Internet sensation with a massive fan base on social media.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App