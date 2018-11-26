Besides being the most bankable actors in the Bhojpuri film industry, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is also trying to find her nice on the Indian television lately. The diva is playing a witch on Star Plus' top-listed soap opera Nazar. With all this, the actor is also among the most followed celebrities on Instagram.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas rocks desi look in her new Instagram post, see photos

Besides being the most bankable actors in the Bhojpuri film industry, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is also trying to find her nice on the Indian television lately. The diva is playing a witch on Star Plus’ top-listed soap opera Nazar. With all this, the actor is also among the most followed celebrities on Instagram. The beauty boasts of over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and the numbers are just mounting with an electric pace. Monalisa is bold and beautiful and she never shies away from sharing her hot and sexy photos on the photo-sharing platform.

An hour ago, the diva posted a new picture on Instagram that has been grabbing a lot of attention. Wearing a blue suit, paired with a classy dupatta, the actor looks drop-dead gorgeous. The attire has been accessorised with a pair of danglers and bangles that is adding an oomph to her attire. The picture has garnered over 10k likes so far and the numbers are just mounting with every passing second. Before we say much, take a look at the picture below:

Isn’t she looking just gorgeous? Monalisa is one of the most promised actresses in the Bhojpuri cinema. Every time, she acts in a video song or movie as the lead actor, the film or song takes the box office or the Internet by storm. Besides Bhojpuri, Antara has also appeared in the Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. Meanwhile, take a look at some of her pictures that have been turning millions into her fans.

