Monalisa aka Antara Biswas saree photos are too hot to handle: The Bhojpuri stunner Monalisa aka Antara Biswas once again stormed the internet by sharing her hot saree photos, within a couple of minutes, hot photos of her ablaze the internet. Here are top 10 hot saree photos of Monalisa which will blow your mind.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas saree photos: Bhojpuri queen, sensation, hottie and whatnot, this Bhojpuri diva has it all that one needs to be in the Bhojpuri film industry, we are talking about Monalisa aka Antara Biswas. The diva with her sultry dance moves and curvaceous body, makes her to be one of the most appealing and sexy actresses of the Bhojpuri world. This Bhojpuri hot cake is no less than other actresses be it in her fashion style or her killer looks, she nailed it in everything she wears.

Monalisa once again pleased her fans by sharing a hot photo of hers which is too hot to handle! her latest saree photo has ablaze the internet with that her fans couldn’t stop gushing over her. In the latest photo, the Bhojpuri bombshell can be seen donning a wine colour saree accompanied by a pink blouse. No doubt the diva looks smoking hot in the photo and definitely it will be counted as of today trending photos.

Also Read: Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photo: Dancing sensation sizzles in purple saree

On the professional front, Monalisa is known to be one of the most promising actresses in Bhojpuri film industry, till now the diva has worked in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and not just in Bhojpuri but she also marked her mettle in Bollywood, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. Currently, the beautiful lass is essaying the role of Mohana in Star Plus’ Nazar, for which she has received much appreciation.

Here is Monalisa top 10 hot saree photo which will blow your mind!

gdhhhfg

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App