Monalisa aka Antara Biswas last night performed in Delhi on the song Dilbar here are the glimpses of it, watch video

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas the contestant of BigBoss season 10 who got married to her love Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the sets of BigBoss. Monalisa is a sensation of Bhojpuri Industry and had done over 125 movies for the industry and is now doing the show Nazar on StarPlus.

Monalisa posted video of her dancing on the song Dilbar, she was in Delhi for the event of Kammdhenu steels 14 year celebration and was grooving on the stage like a pro, she was wearing a silver shipper top with red hot pants with shimmer on it too, she wore it over white sneakers and her smokey eye look gave a plus ten for it. Her posing game was on the fleak, this bombshell dropped her dance on Dilbar and shared some of her glimpses from last night’s event.

She even shared her morning no makeup look on her social media and captioned it that she is confident, loved, strong, powerful and is enough for herself. This Bhojpuri bombshell was looking amazing in her morning look, she was wearing a long white top and her hair game was on point.

After the event when she was getting back she posed for the camera again and was caught wearing a mustard yellow shirt with blue jeans with her matching mustard yellow heels with it, she posted it on Instagram and was looking super classy and hot in it.

Monalisa did several hot item numbers for the Bhojpuri industry and made blockbuster films in the Bhojpuri cinemas.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App