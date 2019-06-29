Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri actor Antara Biswas popularly known by her stage name Monalisa has taken the internet by storm again. Dressed in orange nurse attire for her upcoming episode of Nazar, Mohanna the Dayan is up to something? Details inside

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa who once started her career back in 1997 with Jayate recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of photos in nurse attire. She captioned her post as one show but different characters always. Her photo has already crossed 70k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her beauty.

The diva who plays the role of Mohanna the Dayan keeps on sharing photos from the sets and makes sure that her 2 million fans know what she is up to next. Monalisa who has been a part of the acting industry for more than two decades and has featured in more than seventy multilingual films be it Telugu, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Odiya, Hindi or Kannada.

Some of her films are- Hamam fi Amsterdam, Wrong Number, Top Somrat, Bobby: Love and Lust, Half Fry Hyderabadi, To the London Calling, Khoobsurat – The Beauty, Meri Life Mein Uski Wife, Khubsurat Naukrani, Kadhalukku Maranamillai, Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke , Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, and many more.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas rose to fame with Bigg Boss 10 where she was evicted after a few weeks. She also married her long term boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput on the controversial show Bigg Boss because of which she bagged recognition and became one of the biggest Bhojpuri celebrities.

