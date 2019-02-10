Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Antara Biswas aka Monalisa once again set the Internet on fire with her sexy photos. Donned in a denim shirt and shorts, Monalisa's happy Sundaying pictures are all that you need to drive away you Monday blues. Take a look at the series of pictures shared by Monalisa

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy photos: Our very own Bhojpuri bombshell who made us all fall in love with her by essaying the role of Mohana Rathod aka Dayan, set the Internet on fire with her yet another set of pictures. Well, we all know that the gorgeous lady is always up with her beautiful photos and something new on photo-sharing app but her latest sexy pictures in a denim shirt and hot shorts, simply took our breath away. In all smile posing with balloons, Monalisa’s excited as a kid expressions were all that made her over 1.6 million fans heart her post.

Just a few days back, Monalisa treated her fanbase with a sexy photo in which she is seen posing next to a tree in a yellow floral print dress. Her post was not only loved and adored by her followers but was hearted 77k times. Biswas’s recent Instagram post has already crossed over 21,890 likes with followers praising her flawless beauty by commenting. If you still haven’t seen Antara Biswas’s latest Instagram post, take a look at the picture here:

Talking about her acting career, Monalisa has worked in over 150 Bhojpuri films and is one of the most bankable divas of the regional industry. The gorgeous beauty who made us fall in love with her by participating in Nach Baliye and Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss, was last seen in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. The film was definitely a super hit at the box office.

Also, watch: Monalisa’s super hit chartbusters from Bhojpuri films that set the YouTube on fire:

