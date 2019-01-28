Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy photo: Bhojpuri bomshell who is currently enjoying the success of her ongoing show, Nazar, simply slayed in her throwback picture. The lady who never misses a chance of surprising her fans with her sexy pool pictures, set the Internet on fire in a white saree.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy photo: The goegeous television beauty who is currently ruling the Star Plus daily soap TRP list with her sexy stunts in the show, Nazar, is obviously the Internet sensation. Undoubtedly, the hot diva knows how to slay in whatever outfit she wears at events and shows. She is not only the Bhojpuri super star but is also the heart and soul of the ongoing show in which she is seen as essaying the role of Dayan aka Mohana Rathod.

Coming back to her sexy avatars, Biswas who is popularly known as Monalisa in the regional industry never misses a chance from setting the Internet on fire when it comes to posting sexy, sizzling, hot photos. Well, the stunning lady who knows how to carry western and ethnic look like a diva, made her over 1 million fanbase on Instagram go gaga by posting her Jhuma Boudi look in a red and white saree. Decked in a Bengali bride style, Antara’s sultry expression while applying turmeric on her toned legs, is too hot to handle!

We are sure, you have seen this sexy Instagram post of Biswas that garnered over 55k likes on social media. But if you missed looking at the throwback picture of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, take a look at the post here:

Not just the sultry dance moves in Bhojpuri films, she is also known for her poolside pictures. Be it in a white saree or black bikini, Antara Biswas simply set the social media platform ablaze with her hot monokini pictures.

