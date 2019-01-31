Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy photo: Star Plus's Dayan aka Mohana Rathod looks uber-hot in her throwback photo that has garnered over 115k likes on Instagram. Well, the stunning lady in the post is seen enjoying the rainy day in the month of July in a black coloured swimsuit. Take a look at the sexy picture of Monalisa Antara Biswas.

Monalisa Antara Biswas sexy photo: She is hot, she is gorgeous, she is one of the best know personalities of Bhojpuri film industry who has over 125 movies under her belt. Not just that, the super talented diva who made us all go gaga with her amazing performances in Sasura Bada Satawela, has worked for Hindi, Kannada, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu movies. Ever since the release of her very first Bhojpuri movie, Biswas has been in limelight for all good reasons with millions of followers eagerly waiting for her to star in a film.

Coming to her obsession with social media, the gorgous lady never misses a chance of making her fans go crazy when it comes to posting uber-hot pictures in a saree, suits and wester wear. She is always up with something new and of course, sexy! Well, how can we miss this throwback Instagram post of Antara Biswas aka Monalisa, which set the Internet ablaze. While, the gorgeous diva was busy enjoying the rainy day in a black coloured swinm suit, her fans were happy to see this surprising avatar of the lady. The collage picture which was uploaded on July 5, last year, has garnered over 115k likes and comments full of love and praises for the lady.

Take a look at the super sexy picture of Monalisa in her swimsuit:

Talking about her ongoing show, through her Instagram post and stories, it seems like the lady is thoroughly enjoying shooting with other Indian actors who are a part of Nazar in which Monalisa is seen as essaying the role of Dayan aka Mohana Rathod.

