Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy photos: Raking in the success of her telly show Nazar, Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has jet off to Cambodia to celebrate her marriage anniversary with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. On Sunday, the diva took to her official Instagram to share her latest vacation photos. In the photos, Monalisa can be seen stealing hearts in a crop top paired with denim and white sneakers.

When it comes to making social media users go weak in the knees, who can do it better than Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa. As she currently tops the TRP charts with her latest show Nazar, she has taken a short break from her busy schedule to celebrate her marriage anniversary with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and has jet off to Cambodia. Making everyone’s Sunday brighter, Monalisa has shared her latest set of photos on her official Instagram account.

Twinning with her husband, Monalisa can be seen dressed in a blue crop top paired with denim and white sneakers. Keeping her guards down, Monalisa is gorgeous with side-parted open hair and minimal makeup. The perfect weather and picturesque backdrop are only adding up to make the shot picture-perfect.

Have a look at the photos shared by Monalisa here-

Interestingly, social media users have taken to the comment section to praise her on her weight-loss journey and satorical fashion choices. Shared just an hour ago, fans and followers of the actor just cannot stop hitting the like button and the count is increasing every passing second. Ever since Monalisa has landed in Cambodia, she is treating everyone with her stunning photos.

Look at some of the breathtaking stills here-

Before essaying the role of a Daayan in Star Plus’s show Nazar, Monalisa was also a contestant of controversial reality show Bigg Boss in season 10. With this, she has appeared in more than 125 Bhojpuri movies and shared the screen space with all superstars of Bhojpuri cinema.

