Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy photos: Rose to fame with her Bhojpuri dance numbers that take social media by storm, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has shared her latest photos on Instagram. In the photos shared by Monalisa, she can be seen donning a sporty avatar. As she poses for the camera in front of a beach, Monalisa looks uber-hot in a tank top paired with black shorts and sneakers. Take a look at Monalisa's latest photos that are driving everyone crazy-

When comes to wooing the fans with her sultry dance moves and seductive photos on social media, who can do it better than Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas. Having worked in more than 125 films followed by her stint in telly show Nazar, the diva is on the peak of popularity charts and enjoying every bit of it. Taking a break from her busy schedule, the diva has now jet off to Cambodia with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot to celebrate their marriage anniversary and her photos from the trip are leaving everyone starstruck.

Adding one more to her travel diaries, Monalisa shared her latest photos on her official Instagram account a few hours ago and they are setting the Internet on fire. In the photos, Monalisa can be seen donning a sporty avatar. Posing in front of a beach, Monalisa is dressed in a blue tank top paired with black shorts and matching sneakers. To top off her look, she has tied her hair in a top knot.

As she strikes a pose for the camera, Monalisa is ruling every inch of the frame with her boss lady attitude and well-toned body. Reflecting her on-screen charm and craze among the fans, the photo has already crossed 25,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform and the comment section has been flooded with praises and compliments.

On the professional front, Monalisa is currently garnering praises for his stint as a Daayan in Star Plus’s show Nazar. Earlier, she was also a part of controversial reality show Bigg Boss in Season 10.

Check out Monalisa’s sizzling photos here-

https://www.instagram.com/p/BsxtLrOg5TZ/

